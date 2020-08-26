US Coronavirus: Covid-19 child cases have increased by 21% since early August, new data shows

Of those hospitalized with the infection, about one in 3 kids is confessed to extensive care– the like grownups.

As numerous Georgia schools moved on with resuming previously this month, hundreds of students and staff were asked to quarantine after districts reported Covid -19 cases amongst them.

In Florida, a legal fight might identify when trainees will make a physical go back to class. The Florida Education Association, an instructors’ union, taken legal action against after the state revealed that all “brick and mortar” schools would have to resume this month. A judge obstructed that requirement Monday with a momentary injunction and the state has since appealed.

In Mississippi, almost 4,000 trainees and near 600 instructors are quarantined due to Covid -19 direct exposure, authorities stated. During a press conference Tuesday, state health officerDr Thomas E. Dobbs III revealed 144 new instructor cases and 292 trainee cases for recently.

“These numbers that we’re seeing in our schools are not unexpected,” Mississippi Gov Tate Reeves stated throughout the press conference. “I am pleased the number of isolations that we’re seeing, the quarantines that we’re seeing.”

“And I’m happy that there are a a great deal of …