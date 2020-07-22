The harrowing death toll comes as states across the country report record-breaking variety of new cases. More governors are making masks a requirement as overwhelmed testing labs and hospitals are raising alarm. And officials are debating whether to send young ones back to school.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, a quarter of most days this season have seen a US death toll exceeding 1,000.

Last week , CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said the fall and cold weather will be “one of the most difficult times that we experienced in American public health.”

Where cases are surging

While some US leaders, including the President, have pinned the spike in coronavirus numbers on increased testing, it’s actually the prevalence of the disease that’s causing cases to climb.

A CNN analysis of testing data from the Covid Tracking Project reveals that the positive test rate — indicated by the average amount of positive test outcomes out of just one,000 tests performed — has more than doubled in many states which have seen the greatest increases in new cases in recent weeks, including Florida, Arizona, Texas and Georgia.

Florida, as an example, saw the average rate of 35 very good results per 1,000 tests during the month of May. But in June, that number not quite tripled to 105. So far in July, the common rate has been 187 out of just one,000.

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday the state is on the “right course” in the combat the virus.

“We are on the right course, I think we will continue to see improvements, we just have to, particularly Floridians, have to continue doing the basic things,” the governor said.

Over the week-end, nearly 50 hospitals across the state reported no ICU beds were left. The ICU bed availability statewide stood at about 15.98% on Tuesday, down from about 18.1% Monday.

Young people drive spread of cases in Los Angeles

California, the first state to power down months ago, has now become a coronavirus hotspot, surpassing New York with the most coronavirus cases in the nation. Earlier this month, the governor shut down bars and indoor operations for restaurants and other organizations hoping to limit social gatherings in enclosed spaces.

In Los Angeles, how many daily hospitalizations hit a new high for the fourth time in a week Monday, according to officials. Los Angeles County officials said Tuesday young people were driving the spread of the virus, with 57% of new cases reported in people under 41 years of age.

“The tragedy of what we are witnessing is that many of our younger residents are interacting with each other and not adhering to the recommended prevention measures,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county public health director, said in a statement.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN earlier this week that he was on the “brink’ of issuing another stay-at-home order for the city, urging residents to avoid gatherings.

Why it’s now hard to get a handle on the spread of Covid

With the high transmission levels of herpes, traditional contact tracing — which health officials once said could be key in controlling the spread of the virus if cases were at manageable levels — has now become “impractical and difficult to do,” California Health Secretary Mark Ghaly said.

The state is working to refine strategies and continue to work with counties to develop their “tracing army,” but Ghaly warns that “even a very robust contact tracing program will have a hard time reaching out to every single case.”

Contact tracing is now harder all over the nation while testing results just take days, according to the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Quest Diagnostics, a leading commercial testing lab, said in a news release Monday that for a few patients, testing results usually takes up to two weeks.

“The time frame from when you get a test to the time you get the results back is sometimes measured in a few days,” Fauci said Tuesday.

“If that’s the case, it kind of negates the purpose of the contract tracing because if you don’t know if that person gets the results back at a period of time that’s reasonable, 24 hours, 48 hours at the most … that kind of really mitigates against getting a good tracing and a good isolation.”

But challenges to control the spread also arise from ongoing debates surrounding face coverings. While at least 39 states involve some time of mask requirement now in place, there are lots of leaders around the world who have resisted making masks mandatory.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague made masks a requirement in public places and in outdoor places when social distancing isn’t possible, defying the state’s governor who says cities haven’t any authority to put mask mandates in place.

“The scientific data and evidence is clear. Face coverings and masks are a safe, effective way to get case numbers down,” the mayor said.

Here’s what’s at risk:

With the continuing spread, if you do not already know somebody infected with Covid, officials have said that’s likely to change in the coming weeks as the country’s infections keep rising.

More than 150,000 Americans will die from the virus by August 8, according to an ensemble forecast published by the CDC.

The previous forecast, published July 9, projected roughly 147,000 coronavirus deaths by August 1.

The future of the pandemic in the country will also help determine what school will seem like.

President Donald Trump has said he’s pressuring governors to reopen schools in a push to reopen the nation. But parents and educators have protested a get back to class saying that while young ones may not get as sick from herpes, they can still contribute to transmission.