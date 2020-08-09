US coronavirus: Cases top 5 million, with five states making up more than 40% of tally

.

As of today, five states represent more than 40% of US infections: California (with the most cases in the nation), Florida, Texas, New York andGeorgia

New York, when the nation’s center, has actually been exceeded by numerous states that have actually seen cases spikes in current months. The state now reports a positivity rate– the number of individuals are evaluating favorable compared to the number of were checked– of about 0.93%, according to the guv’s workplace.

“Despite increasing infection rates across the country and in our region, we continue to see our numbers hold at low levels, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers to change their behavior and our data-driven, phased reopening,”Gov Andrew Cuomo stated in a declarationSaturday

