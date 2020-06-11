US coronavirus cases surpass 2 million as hospitalizations go up in some states

More than 112,000 people have died from Covid-19 nationwide, in accordance with Johns Hopkins University.

The spike in numbers highlights how complicated it really is to stop the spread of the virus despite early hotspots such as New York and New Jersey seeing improved numbers.

Since Memorial Day, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations moved up in at least several states, in accordance with data CNN aggregated from the Covid Tracking Project between May 25 to June 9. They are Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. An additional 22 states are trending downward while nine others are holding steady.

Health experts issued a bleak prediction.