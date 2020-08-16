US conventions: What happens? And what’s different in 2020?

Balloons Dancing.Speeches Music. It’s convention season in the US election, however this year will not resemble previous ones.

First, the Democratic National Convention begins with 4 days of celebration occasions leading up to the centerpiece: calling the governmental candidate.

Then the Republican National Convention will follow a comparable format, and is because of range from 24 August to 27 August.

But initially, what is a convention and how will coronavirus impact this?

Video by: Marianna Brady, Ameer Ahmed, Terry Saunders and Kate Forbes.