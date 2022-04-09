News – The United States remains committed to building a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future in the South Caucasus.

The statement came from the US State Department’s press service in response to a question from Lurer on whether the US is committed to a comprehensive settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh in line with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing mandate. “Lurer” reminded that yesterday during a press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated: “Our so-called French-American partners, in an attempt to cancel everything connected with Russia in a Russian-phobic madness, also canceled the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, declaring that they would not communicate with us in that dimension.”

“We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their diplomatic contacts, to continue to use the mechanisms available for direct communication to find comprehensive solutions to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict or its aftermath, to normalize relations by reaching a comprehensive peace agreement,” the letter reads.

The State Department informed. “The United States remains committed to assisting Armenia and Azerbaijan in these initiatives, including within the framework of our OSCE MG capabilities.”