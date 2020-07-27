US consulate in Chengdu officially closes in retaliation for Houston closure

The Chinese federal government offered the Americans the exact same 72- hour timespan to close their Chengdu objective as Beijing had actually been offered in Houston recently.

As that due date ended, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a declaration Monday that the Chengdu consulate closed at 10 a.m. “Relevant Chinese authorities then entered from the main entrance and took over,” the ministry stated in a declaration published on Chinese social networks platform Weibo.

Over the weekend, numerous individuals had actually collected outside the US consulate in the city of 16.5 million individuals, taking selfies and waving Chinese flags.

On Saturday, the US insignia was removed, while on Sunday elimination work started on a plaque outside the embassy and shipping containers were filled onto trucks, as personnel ready for the consulate to be closed.

Chengdu, the capital of China’s southwest Sichuan province, was a crucial diplomatic station for the US, covering a big swath of the nation, consisting of the questionable Tibetan Autonomous area.

A video posted to Twitter by the US Mission in China on Monday early morning included pictures of the Chengdu consulate being opened already-Vice President George Bush in 1985, prior to noting the locations covered by the diplomatic objective, such as Tibet.

“Today, we bid farewell to the US Consulate General in Chengdu. We will miss you forever,” the objective’s main post stated.

Espionage claims

Last Tuesday, Washington informed China to “cease all operations and events” at its Houston consulate, declaring that the objective had actually been coordinating espionage at a Texas research study organization.

US authorities informed press reporters Friday that personnel at the Chinese consulate “were directly involved in communications with researchers and guided them on what information to collect.”

According to a senior State Department authorities, the concept to close the Houston consulate emerged this spring after China interfered when US authorities went back to the consulate in Wuhan to recover diplomatic products.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the closure of the Houston consulate an “unprecedented escalation” of continuous stress in between the 2 nations.

“The current situation between China and the United States is something China does not want to see, and the responsibility rests entirely with the United States,” the Chinese foreign ministry stated in the declaration.

As the due date to close the Chinese diplomatic mission expired on Friday, US federal representatives went into the substance of the Houston consulate in black SUVs and white vans.

US-China stress increase

Tensions in between the US and China have actually been strained by the continuous trade war, claims over the coronavirus pandemic and US criticism of human rights abuses in both Hong Kong and Xinjiang, which Beijing rejects.

But in the previous 2 weeks, relations have actually weakened even further, in the middle of the mutual consulate closures and the guilty plea of a Singaporean nationwide who admitted to spying for Beijing in the US.

Experts have actually alerted that the downsizing of diplomatic opportunities offered for engagement leaves both nations susceptible to misconceptions and a further escalation of tensions.

Speaking at the Nixon Library in California on Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted what he stated were years of failed policy toward China.

“As President Trump has made very clear, we need a strategy that protects the American economy and indeed our way of life. The free world must triumph over this new tyranny,” Pompeo stated.

“The truth is that our policies — and those of other free nations — resurrected China’s failing economy, only to see Beijing bite the international hands that were feeding it. We opened our arms to Chinese citizens, only to see the Chinese Communist Party exploit our free and open society.”