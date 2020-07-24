US consulate: China orders US consulate closure in tit-for-tat move

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



File image of a Chinese flag at a consulate in theUS





China has actually bought the closure of the US consulate in the south-western city of Chengdu, the current in a tit-for-tat escalation in between the 2 nations.

The move comes days after the US bought China to close its consulate in Houston, a move that Beijing referred to as “political provocation”.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated the choice was made since China was “stealing” copyright.

Tensions have actually been increasing in between the US and China over numerous crucial problems.

The move is a “legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable actions taken by the United States”, China’s foreign ministry stated in a declaration.

“The current situation between China and the United States is something China does not want to see, and the US bears all responsibility for that.”

The US Consulate in Chengdu, which was developed in 1985 and presently has more than 200 staffers, is tactically crucial since of its distance to Tibet, reporters state.

President Donald Trump’s administration has actually clashed consistently with Beijing over trade and the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to China’s imposition of a questionable brand-new security law in Hong Kong.