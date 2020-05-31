US considers sending`training’ unit to Tunisia amid North Africa tensions – Middle East Monitor

The United States stated it’s contemplating deploying a Security Force Assistance Brigade in Tunisia for coaching, as a part of its help program with the North Africa nation, amid concern over Russian exercise in Libya, Reuters experiences.

Libya’s civil battle has drawn in regional and world powers, prompting what the United Nations has known as an enormous inflow of weapons and fighters into the area, in violation of an arms embargo.

“As Russia continues to fan the flames of the Libyan conflict, regional security in North Africa is a heightened concern,” the US Africa Command stated in an announcement on Friday.

“We’re looking at new ways to address mutual security concerns with Tunisia, including the use of our Security Force Assistance Brigade.”

It later stated the Brigade refers to a small coaching unit as a part of navy help and no manner implies fight navy forces.

Russian navy personnel have delivered 14 MiG 29 and Su-24 fighter jets to the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) Jufra air base, the US navy stated on Wednesday, regardless of denials by the LNA and a Russian member of parliament.

Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates help the eastern-based Khalifa Haftar’s LNA, which launched an offensive final 12 months to seize the capital Tripoli.

In an announcement, Tunisia’s protection ministry stated the US was a important companion within the effort to construct its military’s operational functionality.