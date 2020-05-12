US Congressmen troubled by mounting harassment of opposition members, activists, and journalists in Azerbaijan – Panorama

US Congress Helsinki Commission Chairman Rep. Alcee L. Hastings and Co-Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker issued a press release, voicing concern about experiences that the Government of Azerbaijan is additional squeezing its folks’s entry to free expression, media, and data by means of arrests, fines, harassment, and presumably torture, Voice of America reported.

The assertion issued by the congressmen mentioned that in this pandemic, public well being precautions don’t excuse politically-motivated repression. “Authorities should cease exploiting this global crisis to limit the speech of members of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan and other activists and reporters,” the authors mentioned.

It is famous that in current weeks, Azerbaijani authorities have detained, questioned, jailed, fined, and, in one case presumably tortured opposition members and journalists affiliated with the nation’s predominant opposition celebration, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), and opposition-aligned media outlet Azadliq.

“Since the worldwide unfold of the novel coronavirus, the Azerbaijani Government has intermittently lower off web and cellphone entry to PFPA Chair Ali Karimli, stopping him from speaking with the skin world, together with conducting interviews with media. Last week, a coalition of opposition events accused the federal government of torturing PFPA activist Niyameddin Ahmedov whereas in custody.

Other PFPA affiliated activists and writers, together with Aqil Humbatov, Faiq Amirli, and Saadat Jahangir, have been detained for allegedly violating quarantine guidelines after talking or reporting critically in regards to the authorities’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” the assertion concluded.