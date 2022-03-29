The Co-Chairs of the Armenian Caucus of the US Congress called on the State Department to use all diplomatic means at its disposal to stop the hostile actions of the President of Azerbaijan and return him to the negotiating table.

As reported by Armenpress, the co-chairs of the Armenian Affairs Committee of the Congress Frank Pallone, Gus Bilirakis, Jackie Speyer, David Valadao and Adam Schiff in the statement on the intrusion of Azerbaijani units in Nagorno Karabakh particularly stressed. “We condemn the recent actions of Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh.

The congressmen stressed that the movement of Azerbaijani troops to the territory of Artsakh, their use of drones, the deprivation of civilians of the main source of natural gas in the area is a violation of the 2020 ceasefire, a threat to innocent people.

“The United States must not turn a blind eye to this clear example of dangerous action; we must do everything we can to ensure peace and stability in the region. “We urge the State Department to use all diplomatic means at its disposal to stop the belligerent actions of Azerbaijani President Ali’s return to the negotiating table through a peaceful co-chairing process of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the statement said.