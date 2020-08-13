US Congress secretly blocked major arms sales to Turkey for almost two years – Middle East Monitor

Key members of the US Congress have actually been discovered to have discreetly frozen and blocked all of the nation’s major arms sales to Turkey over almost two years, in efforts to pressure it to desert its acquirement of the Russian S-400 rocket defence system and penalize its policies.

In a report by the US- based Defense News, which points out numerous sources within Congress, the federal government, and the defence market on condition of privacy, the 4 popular members of Congress triggered a variety of arms sales to freeze or be stuck in limbo.

According to the sources, the congressmen include Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch who represents Idaho, House Foreign Affairs ranking member Mike McCaul who represents Texas, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel representing New York, and Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Senator Bob Menendez who represents NewJersey Both Risch and McCaul acknowledged their participation, however Engel and Menendez did not talk about the examination.

France directs EU diplomacy versus Turkey, and the bloc is too weak to stop it

Either separately or jointly, the actions of these members of Congress led to a minimum of two major offers being in limbo: an agreement for the structural upgrades of F-16 fighter jets and the export …