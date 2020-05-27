US Congress Passes Uyghur Rights Act Authorizing Sanctions For Abuses in Xinjiang

The U.S. Congress handed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 on Wednesday, indicating the very first legislation by any authorities to goal China because of the persecution of Uyghurs in that the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), despite threats of retaliation against Beijing.

The passing is sold as the U.S. House of Representatives voted 413-1 through proxy to accept that the bill that could sanction Chinese government officials–such as regional Communist Party secretary Chen Quanguo–accountable for random incarceration, forced labor and other abuses in that the XUAR, house to internment camps holding as many as 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslims.

The bill, which has been also passed by the Senate in mid-May, condemns the Chinese Communist Party for its three-year-old internment camp application also needs regular monitoring of this scenario in the area by U.S. government bodies to the use of sanctions formerly signed into legislation by President Donald Trump.

It additionally addresses Chinese authorities harassment of Uyghurs residing within the United States–a growing threat from Chinese diplomatic assignments and Communist Party-controlled United Front associations in Western countries.

In a statement after its passing in that the Senate, Republican Senator Marco Rubio–that combined with Democratic Senator Bob Menendez introduced the laws –stated China’s “systematic, ongoing efforts to wipe out the ethnic and cultural identities of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang is horrific and will be a stain on humanity should we refuse to act.”

While Beijing originally denied the existence of the camps, China annually changed tack and started describing the centers “boarding schools” that offer vocational training for Uyghurs, discourage radicalization, and help shield the nation from terrorism.

But reporting by RFA’s Uyghur Service along with other media outlets signify those in the decks are detained against their will and exposed to governmental indoctrination, regularly face demanding treatment in the hands of the overseers and suffer bad diets and unhygienic conditions in that the often-overcrowded facilities.

China has disputed transfers to pass laws in aid of those Uyghurs as hindrance and warned of retaliation “in proportion” if Chen were more targeted.

Among people who’ve called for Beijing to shut down its camp program and finish different rights offenses in the area are U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Speaker of this U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Ambassador in Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, and many high-ranking lawmakers.

While President Trump has mostly remained silent about the problem in that the XUAR, his government has taken an increasingly hard stance against China amid tense relations over Beijing’s managing of this coronavirus pandemic and, even more recently, its probable rubber stamp passing of a new safety law in Hong Kong which observers have cautioned severely threatens freedom of speech there.

In the improbable event that Trump vetoes that the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, Congress could override him due to this near unanimous support that the bill has obtained in both House along with also the Senate.

‘A matter of priority’

On Wednesday, that the Munich-established World Uyghur Congress (WUC) exile group, welcomed the House acceptance of the invoice after the Senate vote earlier this month and also called Trump into “urgently” sign it into law.

“These recent developments have shown a renewed resolve from the U.S. government to take urgent, meaningful and sustained action to address the crisis in East Turkistan, that the act provides for,” the statement said, with the name chosen by Uyghurs due to their own symbolism.

“Once this bill is signed into law, it will constitute the first legislative initiative by a national government to address the Uyghur crisis. The bipartisan support for the act evidences by these recent votes gives hope to the Uyghur people and a mandate for the U.S. to implement the provisions of the act as a matter of priority.”

The WUC noted for three decades, Uyghurs across the globe have been calling on the global community to take concrete steps against the Chinese authorities for its abuses in that the XUAR, whereas friends and relatives of these in that the diaspora increasingly disappear in the camp program.

“We urge President Trump to sign the Uyghur Human Rights Policy into law as a matter of priority and take immediate steps to implement it,” WUC president Dolkun Isa said.

“Our community needs the U.S. government and governments around the world to take real, meaningful action, as is provided for in this act. After years of suffering and frustration, the Uyghur people need hope.”

The WUC also known as on other authorities to emulate the U.S. in passing legislation which will hold China into account for the scenario in that the XUAR.

The bill’s passing was also accepted with the Washington-established Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP), that stated it might “help ensure that the issue is on the global policy agenda.”

“The House and Senate have shown true global leadership,” UHRP manager Omer Kanat stated in a statement.

“This is a signal to the entire world that now is the time to take action to end the Chinese government’s atrocities in East Turkistan.”

Other activities

Congress will even shortly deliberate new laws could prohibit imports by the XUAR into the U.S. amid growing evidence that internment camps in the area have transitioned from governmental indoctrination to forced labour, with detainees being delivered into operate in cotton and fabric mills, many of which can be found on the very same grounds as the detention facilities.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, introduced in March, would prevent imports in the area unless evidence can be proven they’re not connected to forced labour.

Meanwhile, the executive branch was taking measures to hold things accountable for enabling the persecution of Uyghurs into account by exposing them to further scrutiny.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security declared that nine extra parties could be inserted to its own Entity List due to their participation in human rights abuses in that the XUAR, including eight firms and also the Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science. The new improvements indicate a growth from 28 entities set on the record in October previous year.

Earlier this past month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection put a withhold release sequence on hair products produced by Hetian Haolin Hair Accessories in sequence to make sure that products made with forced labour don’t achieve U.S. shelves. The firm was enrolled in a industrial park in Hotan (in Chinese, Hetian) prefecture’s Lop (Luopu) county, in exactly the exact same place for a detention camp. )

In an announcement Wednesday, that the UHRP welcomed U.S. government attempts to stop the importation of products made with Uyghur forced labor and encouraged other countries to take similar actions to deal with the matter.

The firm also applauded House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi because of the current appointment of Washington-established Uyghur lawyer Nury Turkel into the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), an independent body which reviews violations of religious freedom globally and makes policy recommendations on the White House, State Department, and Congress.

In an announcement welcoming the passing of this bill Wednesday, Turkel stated that Congress had shipped “a powerful bipartisan message to the world that the Chinese government’s persecution of the Uyghurs is not forgotten.”

“The passage of this bill shows the best of this country and the American people to speak out in defense of those oppressed peoples’ rights and dignity,” he told RFA.

“USCIRF thanks the Members of Congress who tirelessly worked on this bill for more than a year. We urge President Trump to sign the bill into law soon for it to be enforced to address the ghastly human rights abuses that the Chinese government has committed against the Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in China.”

Reported by Alim Seytoff for RFA’s Uyghur Service. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.