US Congress moves against Egypt over Russian aircraft – Middle East Monitor

The US Congress is moving against Egypt’s efforts to obtain Russian Sukhoi Su-35 aircraft, in spite of Washington’s silence for months concerning the substantial advancements in Cairo’s relations with Moscow.

Reports recommend that Egypt is anticipating shipment of the bombers quickly.

Cairo’s acquisition of these aircraft is anticipated to provoke severe responses inCongress It might even trigger the Trump administration to carry out the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and enforce sanctions on the Egyptian routine.

A diplomatic source validated to Al Jazeera Net that Cairo reacted to the US allegations by describing that the Sukhoi aircraft handle Moscow was made prior to the adoption of the CAATSA.

According to Charles Dunn, a previous authorities at the Middle East Institute, “Egypt’s acquisition of Sukhoi bombers is part of its distinguished efforts to diversify its weapons sources and modernise its army, in addition to establishing closer ties with Russia over the past few years.” He informed Al Jazeera Net that in spite of the hazards made by the US Secretaries of State and Defence to enforce sanctions, they might avoid really taking such an action.

Moreover, a military specialist and Associate Professor at the Near East South Asia Centre for Security Studies, stated that …