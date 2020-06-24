US Congress members testify for aid to Artsakh – Armenian News

US Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA) testified for continued life-saving US de-mining assistance to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on Tuesday, throughout a first-ever virtual testimony organized by the US House Appropriations Committee, as this key panel gets set to finalize its Fiscal Year 2021 foreign aid priorities on the next bi weekly, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Rep. Sherman, who testified go on video, was joined by his colleagues Representatives Judy Chu (D-CA), David Cicilline (D-RI), Jim Costa (D-CA), TJ Cox (D-CA), John Garamendi (D-CA), Jim Himes (D-CT), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who submitted written testimony. Overall, ten of the thirty U.S. Representatives offering testimony cited their support for aid to Artsakh and Armenia.

“We want to thank Congressman Sherman – who made a powerful case for Artsakh aid in his testimony today before the House Appropriations Committee – and all the legislators who submitted compelling testimony to continue US. funding for this American investment in peace,” said Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America. “With our goal of a mine-free Artsakh in sight, the United States should not pull the plug on The HALO Trust’s life-saving de-mining program. Doing so would leave countless landmines in the ground, where these weapons of war will cost innocent lives and limbs for decades to come.”

The HALO Trust (USA), Executive Director, Chris Whatley noted, “As the organization responsible for saving lives from landmines and other explosives in Nagorno Karabakh, we at The HALO Trust are so grateful for the support of Members of Congress who provided testimony to the House Appropriations Committee for Member Day. We hope to continue our work keeping families across the region safe, and appreciate the determination of Members of Congress who continue to fight to save this critical demining program.”

Congressman Sherman, whose leadership light emitting diode to the Congress first appropriating aid to Artsakh in Fiscal Year 1998, was clear and concise in his virtual testimony. “I urge the committee to strengthen the US-Armenia strategic partnership by supporting robust assistance for Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) in the FY21 State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs appropriations bill. Most importantly, I urge you to include $1.5 million for Artsakh demining and robust funding for regional rehabilitation services for survivors of landmine injuries, and language urging our continued efforts to help Nagorno Karabakh deal with the problems of mines, health and education projects.”

Rep. Sherman’s testimony is available here: