US Congress bill slams China’s Uyghur crackdown – Middle East Monitor

The United States House of Representatives on Wednesday handed laws calling for sanctions in opposition to officers in China chargeable for human rights abuses within the nation’s western area of Xinjiang.

The laws titled “The Uighur Human Rights Act of 2020” handed by a 413-1 vote and got here hours after Secretary of State Mike Pomp notified Congress.

It now awaits President Donald Trump’s approval or veto.

Critising China, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, mentioned: “Beijing’s barbarous actions targeting the Uighur people are an outrage to the collective conscience of the World.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, nonetheless, urged the US to cease the regulation.

“This bill deliberately smears the human rights condition in Xinjiang, slanders China’s efforts in de-radicalization and counter-terrorism and viciously attacks the Chinese government’s Xinjiang policy.”

While Uyghur Muslims praised the US’ resolution. “We urge President Trump to sign the Uyghur Human Rights Policy into law as a matter of priority and take immediate steps to implement it,” mentioned Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uyghur Congress, in an announcement yesterday.

According to the United Nations, final 12 months, China despatched multiple million Uyghurs to what it calls “re-education camps” within the Xinjiang area as a part of its combat in opposition to terror. Detainees describe horrific abuse contained in the camps, together with rape and sterilisation. Images of these launched from the detention present them unable to talk, stroll or recognise their members of the family.

