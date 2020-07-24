US confirms its fighter jet intercepted, ‘harassed’ Iran passenger plane – Middle East Monitor

The United States’ Central Command has actually verified that a person of its F-15 fighter jets intercepted an Iranian passenger plane in the skies over Syria the other day, keeping that it had actually been carried out according to worldwide requirements.

In a declaration launched last night, senior representative for CENTCOM Captain Bill Urban stated the jet “conducted a standard visual inspection of a Mahan Air passenger airliner at a safe distance of about 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) from the airliner this evening.” He assured that “the professional intercept was conducted in accordance with international standards.”

The interception, according to Urban, was “to ensure the safety of coalition personnel at At-Tanf garrison,” describing the tactical US military base in south-east Syria where it preserves a ground existence in the war-ridden nation. “Once the F-15 pilot identified the aircraft as a Mahan Air passenger plane, the F-15 safely opened distance from the aircraft.”

During the event, the Iranian passenger plane’s pilot was required to carry out a security manoeuvre by dropping numerous hundred feet prior to stabilising, which apparently led to some travelers sustaining small injuries.

Following the interception, the plane continued towards Lebanon and landed in the capital Beirut, where the airport chief Fadi Al-Hassan notified Lebanese media that “All the passengers are well, but some suffered from minor wounds. Most suffered from shock and fear.”

READ: What Biden’s presidency indicates for Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has actually stated that it sent problems to the United Nations’ Secretary-General’s workplace, in addition to the Swiss embassy within Tehran which represents US diplomatic services inIran The ministry’s representative, Abbas Mousavi, stated: “The details of the incident are still being investigated and afterward we will initiate political and legal steps.”