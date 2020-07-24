US confirms fighter jet flew close to Iranian passenger plane for inspection

A US F-15 carried out a “standard visual inspection” of the independently owned Iranian jetliner at a close range of about 1,000 meters (some 3,300 feet), a spokesperson for Central Command, the US military command accountable for the Middle East, stated in a declaration.

The US declaration followed Iranian state media Press TELEVISION reported that fighter jets had actually carried out “dangerous” maneuvers close to an Iranian passenger plane.

Several guests were hurt in the event, according to Press TELEVISION. The Mahan Air flight was flying from Tehran to Beirut, state media reports.

Iranian nationwide broadcaster IRIB explained the US steering as a “provocative” action that had actually required the passenger plane’s pilot to quickly lower elevation.

A defense authorities informed CNN there were 2 US F-15’s in the air, however that just one was sent out to make the visual recognition. The CENTCOM representative stated the inspection had actually taken place near a fort utilized by the US- led union fighting ISIS , At Tanf, a little station in Syria near the Iraqi-Jordanian border that has actually been the scene of clashes between US and pro-regime and Iranian forces. “The visual inspection occurred to ensure the safety of coalition personnel at At Tanf garrison. Once the F-15 pilot identified the aircraft as a Mahan Air passenger plane, the F-15 safely opened distance from the aircraft,” the declaration stated. “The professional intercept was conducted in accordance with international standards.” In a declaration, Iranian Foreign Ministry representative Abbas Mousavi stated, “The incident is under investigation. Due political and legal measures will be taken upon completion of the information at hand,” Press TELEVISION reported. Mousavi stated that earlier Thursday, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, had actually notified UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the event and alerted that “in case of any incident for this plane on the way back home, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take the United States responsible,” according to Iran’s semi-official FARS news firm. “A similar message has been sent to the Swiss ambassador to Tehran,” Mousavi included, according to FARS. The Swiss Embassy represents US interests in Iran.

