US confident of extending arms embargo on Iran ‘one way or another’  – Middle East Monitor

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated on Wednesday that America will send a resolution at the UN Security Council next week requiring an extension of the arms embargo onIran In a relocation that is most likely to ratchet up stress with the Islamic Republic, Pompeo informed press reporters that he was confident that his efforts to extend sanctions will achieve success.

“We will ensure the arms embargo is extended,” he firmly insisted, dismissing opposition from China and Russia, both of which have a veto as irreversible members of the council. “One way or another we will do the right thing.”

Pompeo revealed issue over what he referred to as a rush to offer weapons toTehran There are “nations lining up” to offer Iran weapons that will “destabilise the Middle East, put Israel at risk, put Europe at risk, risk American lives as well. We’re not going to let it happen,” stated the 56 years of age. “The Security Council’s mission is to ensure international peace and security. It would make an absolute mockery of that mission if it allowed the number one state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell weapons freely.”

The present embargo is set to end inOctober It was enforced 2 years back when US …