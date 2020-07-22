US conducts airstrike against ISIS in Somalia

“U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against ISIS-Somalia terrorists after they attacked partner forces in a remote location near Timirshe, Somalia, July 21,” the command stated in a declaration Wednesday, stating that “when this airstrike occurred, U.S. forces were in the area in order to advise and assist Somali and partner forces.”

It was not instantly clear whether US workers were straight included in the engagement.

Timirshe lies 140 kilometers southeast of Bosasso, Somalia.

“At this time, it is assessed this airstrike killed seven (7) ISIS-Somalia terrorists,” the declaration from Africa Command stated.