US Condemns China Drills After Reported ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile Test in S China Sea

The United States on Thursday implicated China of more destabilizing the circumstance in the South China Sea after it test-fired ballistic rockets near the contested Paracel Islands, in what an expert called an obvious presentation of China’s capability to strike ships in the open ocean.

The Hong Kong- based South China Morning Post reported that rockets fired by the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force on Wednesday consisted of a DF-21D, frequently described as a ‘carrier-killer’ missile for its presumed function in sinking opponent attack aircraft carrier, like those run by the United States Navy.

In its declaration on Thursday, the U.S Department of Defense stated it was “concerned about the People’s Republic of China (PRC) recent decision to conduct military exercises, including the firing of ballistic missiles, around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on August 23-29.” The Paracels are contested in between China, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

“This military exercise is the latest in a long string of PRC actions to assert unlawful maritime claims and disadvantage its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea. The PRC’s actions stand in contrast to its pledge to not militarize the South China Sea and are in contrast to the United States’ vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” …