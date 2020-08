An officer on board the ship chance at an 8ft-long (2.4 m) shark to discourage it from assaulting the crew members, who were swimming in thePacific Ocean

Almost 40 crew members were in the ocean at the time however Petty Officer Samuel Cintron who was on shark- watch responsibility on the Cutter Kimball handled to sidetrack the shark.

No- one was hurt and the animal appeared to swim away unhurt.