US Clamps Down on Chinese Diplomatic Exchanges as Students’ Visas Revoked

The State Department is tightening up constraints on Chinese government-backed activities on U.S. soil, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling on universities to end the practice of having Confucius Institutes, cultural and language-teaching centers moneyed and run by Beijing, ingrained on their schools by the end of the year.

As Pompeo comprehensive brand-new constraints on Chinese state-sponsored activities in the U.S., the University of North Texas revoked the visas of around 15 a number of openly financed trainees from China.

Pompeo informed theFox Business Network on Sept 1 that the Chinese federal government was moneying Confucius Institutes and hiring spies on American university schools.

” I believe everybody’s concerning see the threat related to them,” Pompeo informed the network.

“I think these institutions can see that, and I’m hopeful we will get them all closed out before the end of this year,” Pompeo stated.

Pompeo last month identified the center that handles the Confucius Institutes in the United States “an entity advancing Beijing’s global propaganda and malign influence” and needed it to sign up as a foreign objective in addition to a number of Chinese state media outlets.

He stated in a main declaration datedSept 2: “The Department of State will now need senior [Chinese] diplomats in the …