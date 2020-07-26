US citizen arrested for smuggling looted Syria artefacts – Middle East Monitor

A US citizen was arrested by US cops for smuggling a valuable ancient mosaic and grossly undervaluing its real worth to prevent import responsibility from Syria, Alaraby English reported.

53- year-old Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi, who is based in Southern California, declared the ancient mosaic, which is 18 feet in length, deserved the fairly little amount of $2,200, a federal indictment launched on Friday declared.

An specialist approximated that the art work deserved even more than the amount specified, and thought the mosaic resembled others discovered in the war-torn Syrian city of Idlib.

The antique treasure illustrates the popular misconception of Hercules, and is thought to date as far back to the Roman Empire.

FBI detectives took the valuable art work from Alcharihi’s Palmdale home in 2016, and has actually because been locked into a legal fight with federal authorities to recover the mosaic.

