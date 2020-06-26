US cities are losing 36 million trees a year. Here’s why it matters and how you can stop it

If we keep on this path, “cities will become warmer, more polluted and generally more unhealthy for inhabitants,” said David Nowak, a senior US Forest Service scientist and co-author of the research.

Nowak says there are many reasons our tree canopy is declining, including hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, insects and disease. But the one reason behind tree loss that humans can get a grip on is sensible development.

“We see the tree cover being swapped out for impervious cover, which means when we look at the photographs, what was there is now replaced with a parking lot or a building,” Nowak said.

More than 80% of the US citizenry lives in urban areas, and most Americans live in forested regions across the East and West coasts, Nowak says.

“Every time we put a road down, we put a building and we cut a tree or add a tree, it not only affects that site, it affects the region.”

The study placed a value on tree loss centered on trees’ role in polluting of the environment removal and energy conservation.

The lost value amounted to $96 million a year.

Nowak lists 10 benefits trees provide to society:

Air pollution reduction: Trees absorb carbon and remove pollutants from the atmosphere.

Energy emissions reduction: Trees reduce energy costs by $4 billion a year, according to Nowak’s study. “The shading of those trees on buildings reduce your air conditioning costs. Take those trees away; now your buildings are heating up, you’re running your air conditioning more, and you’re burning more fuel from the power plants, so the pollution and emissions go up.”

Water quality improvement: Trees behave as water filters, taking in dirty surface water and absorbing nitrogen and phosphorus in to the soil.

Flooding reduction: Trees reduce flooding by absorbing water and reducing runoff into streams.

Noise reduction: Trees can deflect sound, one reason you’ll see them lining highways, along fences and between roads and neighborhoods. They can also add sound through birds chirping and wind blowing through leaves, noises which have shown Trees can deflect sound, one reason you’ll see them lining highways, along fences and between roads and neighborhoods. They can also add sound through birds chirping and wind blowing through leaves, noises which have shown psychological benefits.

Protection from UV radiation: Trees absorb 96% of ultraviolet radiation, Nowak says.

Improved aesthetics: Ask any real estate agent, architect or city planner: Trees and leaf cover increase the looks and Ask any real estate agent, architect or city planner: Trees and leaf cover increase the looks and value of any property.

Wildlife habitat: Birds depend on trees for shelter, food and nesting. Worldwide, forests provide for a huge diversity of animal life.

Planning for trees

Nowak says there is a downside to trees too, such as for instance pollen allergies or large falling branches in storms, “and people don’t like raking leaves.” But, he says, there are ways cities and counties can manage trees to simply help communities thrive. “You can’t just say ‘we’re not going to have forests.’ We might as well manage and work with the trees.”

“You don’t want a tree in the middle of a baseball field. It’s very difficult to play sports if you have trees in the way. Or trees in the middle of freeways.”

Nowak says we can design and manage tree canopies in our cities to help “affect the air, to affect the water, to affect our well-being.”

Urban forests especially need our help replace fallen trees. Unlike rural areas, it is extremely difficult for trees to repopulate themselves in a city environment with so much pavement and asphalt.

“A lot of our native trees can’t actually find a place to drop an acorn so they can regenerate,” explains Greg Levine, co-executive director for Trees Atlanta.

“That’s why the community has to go in and actually plant a tree because the areas just aren’t natural anymore.”

The job is not complete when the saplings take root. Organizations like Trees Atlanta and their volunteers plan most of their year to care for these young trees until they are mature enough to thrive on their own.

“We try to prune trees for 10 years to make sure they get a good healthy structure.” Levine adds. “We also add mulch around trees to help keep the moisture in the ground so the tree doesn’t dry up. We have to have a lot of patience with planting trees around pavement, making sure that they can rise to the challenge. “

How you can help stop tree loss

Protect what you have: Nowak says the first step is caring for the trees all on your own property. “We think we pay for our house, and so we must maintain it. But because we don’t pay for nature, we don’t need to. And that’s not necessarily true.”

Prune the dead limbs out of your trees: If they’re small enough, do it your self or hire a company. The danger of limbs damaging your house is significantly lowered when there is tree upkeep, Nowak said.

Notice where your trees may be in some trouble: Often, you can observe when something’s wrong, such as for instance when branches are losing leaves and breaking or when mushrooms are growing at the bottom or on the trees. You can also hire an arborist or tree canopy expert to measure the health of one’s trees on an annual basis. Or you can contact your neighborhood agricultural extension office for advice.

Don’t remove old trees if it’s not essential: Instead, try taking smaller actions like removing branches. “It takes a long time for these big trees to get big: 50 to 100 years. And once they’re established, they can live a long time. But taking a big tree out and saying ‘we’ll replant,’ there’s no guarantee small trees will make it, and it will take a very long time to grow.”

Allow trees to grow in your property: Although everyone’s aesthetic is different, it’s the low priced way to get cooler yards and lower energy bills. It’s also an inexpensive way of flood and noise get a grip on.

Nowak says he laughs when his neighbors wonder why their house doesn’t have more trees, because “I hear people running their lawn mowers.” Fallen seeds need a opportunity to implant, and constant mowing prevents that. If you don’t like where a seedling is growing, you can dig it up and plant it or a new tree where you like.

Educate your self about trees and become involved: Many cities have tree ordinances that seek to safeguard very old, significant trees. You can become involved by attending city council meetings. You can also help your city plant trees by joining local nonprofit groups.

Volunteer or donate to tree planting and research companies: