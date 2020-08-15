US-China trade is the only thing working in the relationship

But there’s at least one aspect of their relationship that seems to be on steady ground: trade. Both sides, and the recession-scarred global economy, need it to stay that way, at least for now.

A lot has changed since the two countries signed a partial trade agreement in January — nearly two years after the United States fired the first shots in a bruising trade war. That truce reduced some tariffs the US government had imposed on China while averting new ones. Beijing also agreed to buy billions of dollars worth of agricultural goods.

Even so, January’s trade deal appears to be largely intact. Kudlow said China has “substantially” increased its purchases of US goods. During the month of July alone, China bought more than 4.6 million metric tons of soybeans from the United States, according to a CNN Business calculation using US Department of Agricultural data. “China and the US have a history of continuing economic relations even in the face of other disagreements, on security issues or human rights,” said David Dollar, a senior fellow in the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC. “At the moment, each country has an interest in stable economic relations.” US and Chinese trade officials were expected to review their “phase one” deal this weekend via video conference, a senior Trump administration official and a person with direct knowledge of the status of talks told CNN earlier this week. It’s unclear whether those talks will…

