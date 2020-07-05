US, China ramp up South China Sea tension with new military drills

The drills, to guide a free and open Indo-Pacific and promote a worldwide rules-based order, also included “round-the-clock flights testing the striking ability of carrier-based aircraft,” that he added.

The South China Sea is where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple territorial disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons. The waters are a major shipping route for worldwide commerce and therefore are rich in fish and possible oil and gas reserves.

China’s People’s Liberation Army had been staging exercises off the Paracel Islands in the disputed South China Sea since July 1, angering the Philippines, and Chinese maritime officials have prohibited all vessels from navigating within the area of the maneuvers.

In another message to China, a B-52 bomber from Louisiana flew a 28-hour mission to coach with jets from the aircraft carriers Reagan and Nimitz in the South China Sea, according to the Air Force.

Elsewhere in the fleet, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower has been at sea now for over 169 straight days since leaving Norfolk in January. Other warships in the Ike strike group are also underway for at least five months.

