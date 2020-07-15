US-China: Pompeo dog photo has netizens asking if US is toying with China

Image copyright

A tweet by the US secretary of state has led to speculation over whether he is trying to send a message to the Chinese government.

Mike Pompeo posted a picture on his personal account of his dog Mercer, surrounded by “all of her favourite toys”. The toy that sits centre stage is a stuffed Winnie the Pooh.

The tweet has ignited significant attention given that Winnie the Pooh is a standard derogatory nickname for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chinese netizens do not have a lot of love for Mike Pompeo, and regard him as “evil” and “the king of lies”.

However, he might be aware that they’ll struggle to discuss this tweet because nicknames referencing the Chinese leader are heavily censored.

Why Winnie the Pooh?

The Chinese government earnestly censors derogatory comments or nicknames which may lead to mockery of Communist Party officials. However, Chinese netizens have long appear with creative ways to reference the Chinese leadership on the web.

Pictures circulated in 2013 comparing your body shape of President Xi to the cartoon bear and gained international awareness.

Given the loveable children’s toy makes it burdensome for censors to get rid of innocuous content without attracting ridicule, the nickname quickly caught on.

Such tactics had previously proven successful with the best choice Jiang Zemin, who many were able to discuss using “toad” related nicknames.

Is Winnie the Pooh really that sensitive?

In a word, yes.

“Winnie Pooh” and similar references have long been censored on Chinese social media platforms.

A search of the term “Winnie” on the popular Sina Weibo microblog currently only brings up government-approved media or official verified accounts.

A disclaimer also appears in the bottom of Sina Weibo also indicates that “some results have been omitted” from searches.

China even pulled a Taiwanese game, Devotion, back in 2019, because it contained a hidden reference linking Xi Jinping and Winnie the Pooh.

Could Pompeo have posted it innocuously?

It’s entirely possible that the post might be an innocent photograph of Mr Pompeo’s dog and her toys, but you will find other potential references worth noting in this picture.

Mr Pompeo may have found on “dog” as a reference to either the US or himself. The word “dog” in Chinese is often used to reference people or countries which are regarded as aggressive, feral or wild.

The word “dog” has previously been employed by demonstrators in Hong Kong as a term of abuse for police officers. In mainland China, the US and Mike Pompeo have both consistently been called “dogs”.

When Canada arrested Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, at the request of the US, Canada was usually nicknamed “the dog’s leg” of the US.

The presence of the elephant toy are often significant – as a subtle mention of the India.

How are people reacting for this?

Thousands of Twitter users have commented on Mr Pompeo’s tweet. Many have posted memes mocking the Chinese president and are commenting on how the secretary of state is “toying with China”.

But given that Twitter is blocked, and there is active censorship of references to China’s past and present leadership, it’s difficult for Chinese netizens to share with you his post within the united states.

Consequently, it is difficult to get evidence that image has filtered through onto Chinese platforms.

This might perhaps be surprising, given that lately, Chinese netizens have not missed an opportunity to target Mike Pompeo with abuse.

State media have used some strongly worded language against him since May, calling him the “king of lies” as well as “evil”, as a result of statements that he and his team have given with regards to China on Covid-19, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

He has regularly been painted in China’s media as somebody to not be trusted, and Chinese media have regularly launched personal attacks on him for statements he has made.

Only, he might are in possession of found ways to attack China personally, which is why the country has no answer, only silence.

BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.