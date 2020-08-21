US-China: is Huawei ‘too big to fail’?

For Guo Ping, chairman of Chinese innovation group Huawei, Monday was a day like any other. In a speech in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, he painted a rosy image of how Huawei’s technological expertise and management in 5G telecoms devices would change the business’s home town into an international digital display city.

Hours later on, that guarantee was shattered– shot down by a statement from the United States federal government that it will utilize the worldwide supremacy of American innovation to cut off all products of semiconductorsto Huawei

In conference rooms and federal government workplaces worldwide, the brand-new guidelines stimulated frenzied conversations about whether the relocation would provide a deadly blow to the $122bn business, how rapidly Huawei may fold, and what the collapse of the world’s biggest telecoms devices service provider would imply for networks in 170 nations that operate on its hardware.

While some experts mentioned it being a “death sentence”, others questioned what lengths Beijing would want to go to secure a business at the heart of current United States-China stress.

One European telecoms executive calls the possibility of the leading provider in the market collapsing“catastrophic” Networks are currently having to carry the expense of decreasing the quantity of Huawei devices under growing political pressure …