US Census: Households with children hit hardest by the pandemic recession

The analysis noted that nearly 1.3 million children live in house holds facing both types of insecurities.
This is the latest look at the social and economic impact from Covid-19 facing American households as the pandemic stretches in to the summer.
CNN previously spoke with Kianah Ashley, a New York City resident and mother to a 5-year-old son who told CNN about her struggles to keep a stable home after losing her job in March as a teacher’s aid with the with the Department of Education. Ashley says the extra $600 a week in enhanced unemployment benefits from the federal CARES Act has helped but those benefits are set to expire on July 31.
Ashley was homeless about 18 months ago, and doesn’t want that to become her reality again.
“No child deserves to have to go through an experience like that. That’s a very big fear of mine,” said Ashley. “It’s not a good feeling.”