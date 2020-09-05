US casts doubt on Navalny poisoning – Armenian News

US President Donald Trump said the United States must look “very seriously” into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but that his administration had not yet seen any proof, The Guardian reports.

“I think we have to look at it very seriously, if it’s the case,” he said, before talking at length about his diplomatic efforts in North Korea and nuclear non-proliferation in Russia. “I don’t know exactly what happened. It’s tragic. It’s terrible, it shouldn’t happen. We haven’t had any proof yet, but I will take a look.

“It is interesting that everybody’s always mentioning Russia … but I think probably China at this point is a nation that you should be talking about much more so than Russia.”

This week the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, revealed that tests at a military laboratory had “identified unequivocally” that the Kremlin critic had been poisoned with nerve agent novichok and called the case an “attempted murder”.

On Friday Nato condemned the attack as “horrific” and called for those responsible to be brought to justice. “Time and again we have seen critics of the [Vladimir Putin] regime attacked and threatened. Some have been killed,” said spokesperson Piers Cazelet.

Russia has until now not opened a criminal…