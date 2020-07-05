US cases dip as world sets record for new coronavirus cases in 24-hour period

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Experts cautioned that the dip in U.S. cases to just over 45,000 could be as a result of number of facets, including paid down reporting throughout a national holiday. That same holiday may additionally end up accelerating the spread, with countless Americans gathered in public spaces to celebrate Independence Day.

Florida reported its own single-day high, with 11,445 new cases confirmed Saturday.

The previous worldwide record for new infections was 189,077, notched on June 28.

In Europe, once considered a pandemic epicenter, countries reported a total of 19,694 cases Saturday, but officials raced to contain hotspots.

Parts of Australia and Spain have came ultimately back to lockdowns in specific counties or communities. In England, the town of Leicester resumed a far more severe lockdown while the remaining portion of the country reopened pubs, restaurants, movie theaters and hair salons.

In each case, the lockdowns are indefinite.

South Korea claimed in late June that it absolutely was experiencing an additional wave of infections, however the WHO disputed the claim. Instead, the WHO believes that the initial wave has continued, but that efforts to combat the virus have proven effective and any increase in cases appears more exaggerated as an outcome.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.