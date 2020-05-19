US-Canada border will remain closed to nonessential travel at least June 21

Ottawa, Canada (CNN) — Calling the border with the United States a transparent level of “vulnerability” for Canada by way of Covid-19 infections, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced Tuesday that by mutual settlement, the border will remain closed to nonessential till at least June 21.

Trudeau didn’t rule out an additional extension of the border closure. The US-Canada border has been closed since March 21.

“It was the right thing to further extend by 30 days our closure of the Canada, US border to travelers other than essential services and goods, but we will continue to watch carefully what’s happening elsewhere in the world and around us as we make decisions on next steps,” Trudeau mentioned throughout his each day press convention in Ottawa.

Even if the border does reopen to nonessential travel, Trudeau repeated that stronger measures could also be put in place, equivalent to requiring quarantine, medical checks and monitoring for these getting into Canada, together with these from the US.

“We know that we need to do more to ensure that travelers who are coming back from overseas or the US as Canadian are being properly followed up on, are properly isolated and don’t become further vectors for the spread of Covid-19,” Trudeau mentioned.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson instructed CNN, “The United States has great appreciation for the efforts of our partners in Canada and Mexico to ensure that North America is working together to combat the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.”

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public well being officer, mentioned the one factor that is allowed Canada to handle this primary wave is the truth that worldwide vacationers have been banned and that returning Canadians and Canadian residents have quarantined for 2 weeks.

Asked how finest to handle a border reopening when it occurs, Tam mentioned: “We want to make sure we not only keep up but maybe strengthen some of those measures. The mandatory 14-day quarantining of people who come in remains a cornerstone as we go forwards and the fact that we need to be able to manage that, then show that people are following that requirement.”

Canada has had at least 79,411 coranavirus circumstances and at least 5,960 deaths, in accordance to information compiled by Johns Hopkins University. By comparability, there have been greater than 1.5 million cases in the United States and at least 90,432 deaths.

Canadian border communities reacted with aid after lobbying the Trudeau authorities to hold the border closed in the interim.

“Casual travel across our land borders is not yet safe and may actually lead to greater community transmission of Covid-19 which is something no one wants to see happen,” mentioned Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor, Ontario, in an interview with CNN.

Windsor is lower than 5 miles from Detroit, Michigan, and is the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada by way of visitors and industrial items. Since the border closed in March, each governments say important industrial visitors has continued to circulation easily. Essential staff, together with lots of of well being care workers, additionally proceed to cross each day into Michigan to work in well being care facilities in Detroit and throughout the state.

“This is the only place within our two countries where two major urban areas are this close to one another and so the intricacies (of reopening) are a little different and the consequences are perhaps a little different, if we move too fast,” Dilkens mentioned.

Dilkens factors out his metropolis is already anticipating extra border visitors because the US auto trade reopens this week. Auto manufacturing provide chains are carefully inter-connected between Michigan and the province of Ontario. Dilkens says it is vital for each economies that border visitors continues “at the speed of business.”

“The flow has to continue, and that the border has to work for business while also protecting the general public from crossing for nonessential work or anything else,” Dilkens mentioned.

