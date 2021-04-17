US calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration are recommending that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over six reported US cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot. The six reported cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States. All six cases occurred among women ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, according to a joint statement from the CDC and FDA. Dr. Carlos Del Rio and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta discuss the announcement.