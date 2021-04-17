US calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration are recommending that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over six reported US cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot. The six reported cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States. All six cases occurred among women ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, according to a joint statement from the CDC and FDA. Dr. Carlos Del Rio and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta discuss the announcement.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Zac Efron Accused Of STEALING Netflix Show ‘Down To Earth’!
Australian TV Host Ben Waddell just called out Zac Efron and Netflix and claims they “stole” his show “Down To Earth.”
Domino’s to begin autonomous pizza deliveries in Houston via robot and self-driving car
Yahoo Finance's Sibile Marcellus breaks down the details of Domino’s plan to begin autonomous deliveries in Houston, Texas.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Called Police To Their Home 9 Times!
New reports revealed that the police have been called to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s house nine times in nine months due to security...
The idea of a vaccine passport is a misnomer: Eric Feldman
University of Pennsylvania's Eric Feldman joined Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Emily McCormick to break down the legality of vaccine passports.
President Biden says war against the coronavirus pandemic is ‘far from won’
Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro, Seana Smith, and Jessica Smith discuss the latest statements from President Biden regarding the coronavirus pandemic as he increases his...