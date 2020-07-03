US breaks daily COVID-19 case record for SECOND day in a row – Armenian News

The US has broken a one-day record for new coronavirus cases with an increase of than 53,000 infections in 24 hours on Thursday, the Daily Mail reports, citing Johns Hopkins University data.

The staggering increase set a new daily case record for the next day in a row after the nation observed over 52,000 new cases on Wednesday.

According to the tracker, there have been 53,069 new cases and 649 deaths within the 24 hours to Thursday evening.

As of Thursday evening the US’ total number of COVID-19 infections stood at 2,739,092 and the number of deaths at 128,742.

It comes as eight states reported single-day case records on Thursday: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Montana, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Despite the spike in numbers, some states remain seeing packed beaches and outfoor celebrations as the nation heads in to the holiday Fourth of July weekend.