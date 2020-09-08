US border agents turn up the heat on Chinese students

Chinese science students have accused US border agents of subjecting them to intrusive questioning and pressuring them to hand over electronic devices as they leave the country, heightening concerns they are becoming victims of rising US-China tensions.

The pre-flight checks in the US are part of the “China Initiative”, a campaign against Chinese espionage and technology theft that is one of multiple points of friction between the two superpowers.

Alex, a Chinese science PhD student at a US Ivy League university, said he was stopped by two uniformed officials as he attempted to fly home. They asked to search his devices and he said he felt compelled to hand over passwords so he would not miss his flight. “I had no choice.”

He said he had expected to be questioned but was taken aback by the tone. “They were not speaking to me in a normal, good-willed way. They directly came up and assumed I was guilty,” he said, asking to use a pseudonym for fear of visa retaliation.

American authorities have prosecuted dozens of Chinese researchers over the past two years on charges ranging from stealing trade secrets to hiding military affiliations on visa applications.

But academics have criticised the effort for stigmatising people of Chinese descent on campuses. The airport…