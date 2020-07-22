US Banking Regulator Greenlights Crypto Custody at Federally Chartered Banks

Per a July 22 statement shown Cointelegraph, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is approving authorization to federally chartered banks to custody cryptocurrency.

The future of banking with crypto on board

This concern has actually seen much hesitation, considered that crypto wallets do not look like the custody requirements of other sorts of possessions. Nonetheless, in its interpretive letter on the topic, the OCC composed:

“The OCC recognizes that, as the financial markets become increasingly technological, there will likely be increasing need for banks and other service providers to leverage new technology and innovative ways to provide traditional services on behalf of customers.”

In the words of the statement, the brand-new viewpoint “applies to national banks and federal savings associations of all sizes.”

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks likewise saw the advancement as part of updating banking in the U.S., stating “From safe-deposit boxes to virtual vaults, we must ensure banks can meet the financial services needs of their customers today,”

The OCC’s letter even more defines that bank “custody” of crypto possessions depends on their access to the secrets to the crypto wallets instead of any sort of physical requirement– a verification of Andreas Antonopoulos’ well-known line of “not your keys, not your coins.” the OCC defines:

“That national banks may escrow encryption keys used in connection with digital certificates because a key escrow service is a functional equivalent to physical safekeeping.”

OCC’s increased crypto engagement under Brooks

Coming from Coinbase’s legal group, Brian Brook’s period as Acting Comptroller has actually seen sped up onboarding of crypto abilities in the U.S. monetary system.

Speaking with Cointelegraph in early June, Brooks hinted at his interest in broadening the right to custody crypto.

This follows a worldwide pattern of banks wanting to include the crypto possession class.