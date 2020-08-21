US Bank Regulator Sees Potential in Fintech Solutions to Legacy Banking Issues

The United States Acting Comptroller of the Currency, Brian Brooks, just recently revealed his determination to accept fintech solutions in an interview with CNN.

Brooks, who was previously Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase, described that his task now was to “identify impediments that make it harder for people to get what they want and need.”

This has actually currently led to a thumbs-up for banks to supply crypto custody services, and Brooks likewise mooted the possibility of a future Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) provided by personal business however backed by bank deposits.

The interview likewise covered the requirement for faster payment solutions, with the current providing of coronavirus advantage payments being sent out throughout what Brooks referred to as “19th century banking rails.”

He kept in mind that the absence of an immediate payment option in the U.S. banking system had actually led to millions and countless payments being made beyond it, through business such as PayPal, Stripe and Square.

This then raises the concern of whether it is preferable for this monetary activity to be beyond the regulator’s control.

Brooks recommended that his preferred option, which is currently being carried out in other parts of the world consisting of the United Kingdom, was to have “faster payments that are innovated by private companies, but then supervised by federal watchdogs.”

Finally, Brooks talked about the 50 million Americans who presently hold some type of cryptocurrency. He explained his function as ensuring that this was “accessible to them in the same safe and sound way that they can get their checking account.”