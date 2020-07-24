US-backed Kurdish forces torture Syria man to death, rights group says – Middle East Monitor

A young man was tortured to death at the hands of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir Ez-Zor, to the east of Syria, after he was held ransom for 10 months, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) reported mentioning regional sources.

The Kurdish- controlled SDF abducted Athab Aziz Saleh Al-Shlash, 26, in 2019 and required a ransom from his household for his release, however his household stopped working to pay.

“Since then, he has been classified as forcibly disappeared, with the SDF denying his arrest and preventing anyone, even a lawyer, from visiting him,” according to the SNHR.

Earlier today, his body was returned to his household bearing indications of torture.

SNHR puts the variety of Syrians who are apprehended or by force vanished by the SDF at 3,378

