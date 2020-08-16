CNN’s John King breaks down the latest US trends in the coronavirus pandemic, as the nation is still averaging over 50,000 cases of Covid-19 per day. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories US averaging over 50,000 Covid-19 cases per day
Most Popular
Election 2020: Kamala Harris is a hit with voters so far
Harris today is among the most popular active political leaders in the nation. The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll discovers that 39%...
Ireland Baldwin celebrates on Instagram being 6 years free of eating disorders
“Got a call from my old program yesterday... 6 years,” the model captioned the video. IRELAND BALDWIN CELEBRATES ST. PATRICK'S DAY AMID CORONAVIRUS SELF-QUARANTINE In...
A college student used GPT-3 to write fake blog posts and ended up at...
College student William Porr used the language-generating AI tool GPT-3 to produce a fake blog post that just recently landed inthe...
Trump says he probably would not attend Putin’s Iran summit – Middle East Monitor
United States President Donald Trump on Saturday all however dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's require a summit of world leaders to talk...
Nebbi Central demand apology from Onduparaka for alleged Jakisa signing
The Caterpillars specified on Sunday they got the full-back on a two-year offer however the relocation has actually been questioned Regional...
Investigators fear the end is near for Brazil’s Lava Jato probe
After 6 years and ratings of arrests, district attorneys in Brazil's long-running Lava Jato examination fear the anti-corruption probe is nearing the end...
Air Fryer Accessories Set for 3.7, 5.3, 5.5, 5.8 QT,8 pieces for Gowise Phillips...
Price: (as of - Details) If you love your Air Fryerr Accessories set , imagine what culinary masterpieces you can make! With this...
Somalia hotel attacked by car bomb, gunmen; at least 5 dead in the chaos
Gunmen stormed a high end beachfront hotel in Somalia's capital Sunday after a car bomb detonated outside, according to reports. An explosion was heard...