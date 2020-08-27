US authorities go after 280 crypto accounts allegedly tied to North Korea

“The Justice Department today filed a civil forfeiture complaint detailing two hacks of virtual currency exchanges by North Korean actors,” stated anAug 27 declaration from the U.S. Department of Justice, or DoJ. “These actors stole millions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency and ultimately laundered the funds through Chinese over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency traders.”

The hackers allegedly used 280 various digital property accounts, the declaration detailed. The experience appears to be gotten in touch with formerly reported thievery which took place previously in 2020.

This story is establishing and will be upgraded.