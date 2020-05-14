US Attorneys Seek Amazon Data on Coronavirus-Linked Worker Deaths, Infections

A bunch of 13 US attorneys normal on Tuesday requested Amazon to supply knowledge on coronavirus-related deaths and infections amongst its workforce, together with proof of the corporate’s compliance with paid sick depart legal guidelines.

In a letter, the officers requested for a state-by-state breakdown of the variety of Amazon employees, together with these at Whole Foods, who’ve been contaminated or died from COVID-19, the illness attributable to the novel coronavirus.

The letter, led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, was joined by states together with Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

The identical group of attorneys normal had written to the corporate in March asking it to enhance its paid-leave coverage.

On Tuesday, they requested for assurance that Amazon wouldn’t retaliate towards employees who elevate considerations about well being and questions of safety with administration, the media, co-workers or related authorities companies.

In an announcement, Amazon mentioned it’s dedicated to making sure a protected office and has applied over 150 modifications, together with distributing face masks to warehouse employees.

“We’ll continue to invest in safety, pay, and benefits for our teams who are playing an invaluable role in getting items to communities around the world,” an Amazon spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In latest weeks, Amazon has fired at the very least 4 employees for elevating considerations about office security. The firm has beforehand mentioned the employees have been let go for violating inside firm protocol.

© Thomson Reuters 2020