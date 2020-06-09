US Attorney General contradicts Trump: ‘The Secret Service recommended that the President go down to the bunker’ for safety – Armenian News

US Attorney General William Barr mentioned Monday that the US Secret Service recommended shifting President Donald Trump to the underground White House bunker throughout late May protests, contradicting the President’s earlier assertion that his go to to the bunker was for “inspection.”

CNN quotes Barr as telling Fox News that the June 1 motion to increase the perimeter round the White House and Lafayette Square was a response “to three days of extremely violent demonstrations right across from the White House — a lot of injuries to police officers, arson.”

“Things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended that the President go down to the bunker,” Barr mentioned, referencing protests on May 29. “We can’t have that in our country. And so the decision was made. We had to move the perimeter one block. And that was what we were doing (on June 1).”