US astronauts dock at ISS after SpaceX launch

Initially the launch had been anticipated to happen on Wednesday, however was postponed after considerations over the climate. Mr Musk yesterday mentioned he was “overcome with emotion” after the launch happened. It was watched reside by 10 million individuals.

President Donald Trump, who was at the Kennedy Space Center, mentioned it was “beautiful”. “It’s incredible, the power, the technology,” he mentioned. He is barely the third sitting president to look at a reside launch from the middle.

Today, NASA confirmed that the Dragon capsule, operated by SpaceX, docked with the ISS barely forward of schedule.

SpaceX has emerged as a key participant in house exploration lately, with the corporate pioneering reusable rockets to assist reduce prices.

Earlier this month, one of many astronauts on the mission, Mr Hurley, mentioned he thought-about the SpaceX capsule a secure, “pretty tried and true” design.