US Asks For Meeting with Tibet’s Detained Panchen Lama

The U.S. authorities wish to meet in particular person with Tibet’s Panchen Lama, who vanished into Chinese custody as a younger boy 25 years in the past this week and has not been heard from since, a State Department spokesman advised RFA on Thursday.

“This Administration would welcome the opportunity to meet with the Panchen Lama in person,” the spokesman stated, noting that solely Beijing to date is aware of the solutions to questions requested world wide in regards to the circumstances of the high-ranking spiritual chief’s detention since 1995.

“We urge the PRC government to release immediately the details of the Panchen Lama’s whereabouts, which have remained unknown since his forced disappearance by Chinese authorities in 1995,” the spokesman stated.

Tibet’s Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, was acknowledged on May 14, 1995 on the age of six because the 11th Panchen Lama, the reincarnation of his predecessor, the 10th Panchen Lama.

The recognition by exiled Tibetan non secular chief the Dalai Lama angered Chinese authorities, who three days later took the boy and his household into custody after which put in one other boy, Gyaincain Norbu, as their very own candidate in his place.

Tibetan custom holds that senior Buddhist monks and different revered spiritual leaders are reincarnated within the physique of a kid after they die.

The Panchen Lama put in by Beijing in the meantime stays unpopular with Tibetans each in exile and at dwelling.

Thursday’s U.S. assertion got here on the finish of every week of exchanges between the U.S. and China, with U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on May 18 calling on China to make public the Panchen Lama’s whereabouts, and a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry saying subsequent day that the now 31-year-old Panchen is a university graduate who “now has a job” and desires with his household to not be disturbed of their “normal life.”

“The Panchen Lama is one of the most important figures in Tibetan Buddhism with spiritual authority second only to the Dalai Lama,” the State Department stated on Thursday.

“We again urge the PRC government to cease interfering in the right of the Tibetans to select, educate, and venerate their own religious leaders. All faith communities share this right, and it must be respected,” the State Department stated.

Reported by Tashi Wangchuk for RFA’s Tibetan Service. Written in English by Richard Finney.