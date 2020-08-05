‘US asked us to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Iran’ – Middle East Monitor

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stated on Monday that the mediation efforts that the United States has asked his nation to initiate between Saudi Arabia and Iran are making sluggish development.

“Our mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not stopped and we are making progress, though it is slow,” Khan informed Al Jazeera in an interview to be aired today.

Al Jazeera estimated Khan as stating: “We made every effort to avoid a military confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and our efforts succeeded.”

According to Reuters, in October, Khan gone to Tehran and Riyadh, as asked for by Washington, to mediate talks after the attacks on oil setups in the Gulf, in the middle of US allegations that Tehran released the hostilities.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, notified the Security Council last June of a report suggesting that the weapons utilized to attack oil setups in Saudi Arabia in 2015 were Iranian.

READ: India dropped from Iran’s Chabahar train job

Guterres stated in the report that weapons taken by the United States in November and in February this year were of Iranian origin.

Iran declined the findings of the report, stating it thought about the allegations efforts by the US and Saudi to extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is due to end in October.

…



Read The Full Article