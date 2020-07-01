US Army quarantines members of survival training course after one tests positive for coronavirus

The course trains military personnel in survival skills that include evading capture and also other methods and techniques to be able to escape from captivity if captured behind enemy lines.

“The health and wellness of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson, commanding general of the US Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg and commandant of the school, in a statement Tuesday. “We will do everything we can to protect our students and their families.”

As of Monday morning, 11,770 members of the military, including 3,551 members of the Army, had tested positive for coronavirus, based on a Defense Department tally

The Fort Bragg case comes after the Army has previously struggled to contain the virus within its ranks.