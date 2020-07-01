US Army quarantines members of survival training course after one tests positive for coronavirus

The course trains military personnel in survival skills that include evading capture and also other methods and techniques to be able to escape from captivity if captured behind enemy lines.
“The health and wellness of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson, commanding general of the US Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg and commandant of the school, in a statement Tuesday. “We will do everything we can to protect our students and their families.”
As of Monday morning, 11,770 members of the military, including 3,551 members of the Army, had tested positive for coronavirus, based on a Defense Department tally
The Fort Bragg case comes after the Army has previously struggled to contain the virus within its ranks.
CNN previously reported
that, based on an internal directive from March, the Army said mitigation efforts to blunt the spread of the coronavirus had “proven insufficient” within the service and that it absolutely was suspending “non-mission essential functions,” including some noncritical training of units in the field and physical fitness training involving vast quantities of troops.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper had originally indicated however trust local commanders to create decisions. But as reports grew that bases were still holding large gatherings, he ordered further restrictions across the department on nonessential activities.
The Army isn’t the only military branch which has faced significant struggles in responding to coronavirus.
The fallout from an outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt
, which spread to significantly more than 1,000 crew members before the Navy ceased publishing data on the number of infected sailors, sparked an important controversy within the Navy, leading to former acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly’s resignation
in April. Two US defense officials told CNN last month that nearly 100 sailors
from the US Navy destroyer USS Kidd had tested positive for coronavirus.
CNN’s Ryan Browne and Zachary Cohen contributed for this report.