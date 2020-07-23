US-Armenian ‘resolution’ war game ‘reaching its peak’ in US Congress – opinion – Armenian News

Suren Sargsyan, a political analyst specializing in international relations, has shared his comments on the anti-Armenian and anti-Azerbaijani resolutions brought to the US Congress, describing the trading between the different lobbyist groups as a specific war game.

“With Armenia’s military strengthening its positions along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, [pro-]Armenian and [pro-]Azerbaijani lobbyist groups have engaged in a real war game in Congress in an effort to strengthen their positions.

“Here is the situation we are facing at the moment:

“1. The F. Pallone resolution proposed by us (publicity of the assistance to Azerbaijan) and the J. Speier resolution will be debated in the couple of days to come.

“2.. One of the three resolutions brought by Azerbaijan was rejected (the Cohen resolution proposing a ban on aid to Artsakh); the second was removed from circulation by the author himself (the Cuellar resolution applying implicitly Artsakh). And the third, the most anti-Armenian resolution. was sent to the Senate,” he said in a public post on Facebook, praising the Armenian community for an exceptionally active role in calling, and exerting pressure upon, congressmen.

“As we understand, the war is continuing on all the fronts,” Sargsyan said.