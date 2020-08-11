US appeals court throws out antitrust ruling against Qualcomm

A US appeals court handed Qualcomm a triumph on Tuesday, reversing an earlier ruling against the chipmaker in a case brought by US antitrust regulators.

The ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ambuscaded a win for the Federal Trade Commission in 2015 prior to a lower court, which discovered that Qualcomm commanded “unreasonably high royalty rates” for its copyright and bought it to renegotiate licensing offers.

“Anti-competitive behaviour is illegal under federal antitrust law. Hypercompetitive behaviour is not,” a three-judge panel composed in the choice.

Qualcomm shares were trading 4 percent greater after the choice.

The FTC– whose case had actually been supported by Apple, Samsung and other business– had actually implicated Qualcomm of overcharging for patents that smartphone makers need to purchase to fulfill market requirements for cellular interactions.

Qualcomm does not contest its supremacy however has actually argued that the licensing charges it credits smart device makers come from its development.

The appeals court stated in Tuesday’s ruling that Qualcomm’s “no license, no chips” policy “did not impose an anti-competitive surcharge on rivals’ modem chip sales”, nor did it weaken competitors.

Ian Conner, director of the FTC’s bureau of competitors, stated in a.