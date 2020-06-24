US appeals court orders judge to dismiss case against Michael Flynn | US news

A federal appeals court has ordered the prosecution of former Trump nationwide safety adviser Michael Flynn to be dismissed.

In a shock ruling, the DC circuit court of appeals overruled district judge Emmet Sullivan and has ordered him to settle for the justice division’s movement to dismiss the prison case against Flynn.

Kyle Cheney

(@kyledcheney) BREAKING: The US Appeals Court has GRANTED Flynn’s movement to drive Judge Sullivan to dismiss the case. pic.twitter.com/aZHd3PP4UH



Flynn, Trump’s former nationwide safety adviser, pleaded responsible to mendacity to the FBI in 2017, however the justice division filed a movement final month to dismiss the prison fees against him, prompting accusations of political bias.

